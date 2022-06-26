Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2022 BET Awards

Sponsored by Corona Refresca
The 2022 BET Awards red carpet is underway live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Dubbed, “Culture’s Biggest Night,” this year’s ceremony features performances by Chloe Bailey, Lizzo, Giveon, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Babyface, Roddy Ricch, and a star-studded tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Diddy by, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir.
Taraji P. Henson reprises her role of host for the evening, while MC Lyte brings uses her iconic voice as ceremony announcer. Presenters include: Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Big Freedia (who is featured on Beyonce’s latest track Break My Soul), former HB cover star Eva Marcille, KeKe Palmer, Verzuz alumni Ray-J, NeNe Leakes and more.
While giving a clue what fans can expect tonight, Taraji told Terrence J, “we honoring Black men tonight.”
Celebs like Lizzo wearing Gucci, Billy Porter rocking Rick Owens, and Jack Harlow rocking a Lil Nas X shirt, folks have already hit the red carpet bringing some interesting fashion choices with them. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.
While the artists settle in and prepare for the big night ahead, let’s look at some of the hottest red carpet looks from the evening.
KJ Smith and Skyh Alvester Black attended the 2022 BET Awards hand in hand as they each donned colorful fits. KJ gave us body goals and rocked a pink, sheer two piece crop top and matching skirt set while Skyh showed off his washboard abs in a turquoise suit jacket and pants.
Billy Porter Billy Porter is giving us the cold shoulder in this two-piece Rick Owens look that featured a long train that trailed behind him as he walked.
Dess Dior arrived in this sexy all-black cut out gown that we loved.
Jussie Smollett looked dapper as he donned different shades of brown for the annual event.
Eva Marcille gave us glam in this sexy, sparkly dress that features a sheer torso to show off her killer abs and toned legs.
Brandee Evans rocked this curve hugging tan dress to perfection.
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin looked stunning in these colorful ensembles at the annual awards show.
Lizzo looked like a queen in this all black custom Gucci gown for the annual awards show. The sparkling gown featured ruffles at the wrists and hem, a thigh high slit and a long train that floated behind her as she graced the carpet with her presence.
Lil Nas X might not be nominated tonight, but his collaborator Jack Harlow is repping for him with his fashions.
Host Taraji P. Henson hit the carpet in a $24,500 silver Tom Ford gown with choker strap detail.
Social media influencer, businesswoman and ambassador Jayda Cheaves is making headlines for her BET Awards look, a gravity-defying two-piece by TLZL Femme.
Summer Walker bared all and showed off her growing baby bump on the BET Awards red carpet donning gold pasties and a gold chain skirt.
Chloe Bailey gave us glam in this cut out one shouldered black gown. It’s the details for us!
Ari Fletcher gave us fashion goals in this white cut out gown that featured a long train.
Saucy Santana was everything in this all green ensemble and furry boots styled by Luxury Law.
Marsai Martin looked amazing and had her melanin on full display as she walked the red carpet in this gorgeous silver custom Dolce & Gabbana gown with fringes on the hem.