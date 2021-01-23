Rick Ross Gets Freshly Fried For Misogyny After ‘Signed’ Clip Resurfaces

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rick Ross most likely woke up to his name trending on Twitter after a clip of the VH1 music competition series Signed resurfaced. In the clip, two women who performed live with one clearly better than the other, but it appeared that Rozay chose one woman over the other because of looks and Twitter is freshly frying up the Bawse

Twitter user @MrHector27 shared the clip in question where singers Just Brittany from Houston, Texas, and Kaiya from Austell, Ga. sang for Ross and a panel of guests. Depending on how one heard the vocal performance, it was clear that the Maybach Music Group honcho preferred Just Brittany for reasons that we’re not sure how to approach. However, it appeared that Kaiya got a raw deal because she definitely had the vocals without relying strictly on her looks.

The music industry in a nutshell.. pic.twitter.com/kOrlBGKqhI — S.S.G Dave (@MrHector27) January 22, 2021

As it stands, fans are reacting to the newly unearthed clip and are airing their grievances regarding Yung Renzel, most especially troubling lyrics from his past and statements that are now looking a little shady in the light. The lyric in question, the infamous Molly bar from Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.” track in 2013, has been examined and picked apart by fans on Twitter but it should be noted that Ross has since apologized for the lyrical gaffe.

But another comment from Ross during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club has also been targeted by fans after he said in the chat that he never signed a woman to Maybach Music Group because he’d have a hard time not trying to have sex with her after spending money on her career ascension.

Ross apologized for that comment as well, but the Internet is an unforgiving place as evidenced by the reaction today on Twitter regarding the Signed footage.

Kaiya, who was most likely trying to mind her business and move on with life, has even reacted to the chatter about the clip, tweeting, “Can’t believe that video is resurfacing again.”

Can’t believe that video is resurfacing again 😭. — Kaiya (@theartistkaiya) January 23, 2021

Fans are throwing a lot of love and support towards Kaiya, who has been receptive to it all and thanked her fans on Twitter. We’ve got all the related tweets and reactions listed in our playlist below.

Y’all have really been showing so much love. It warms my heart ❤️ — Kaiya (@theartistkaiya) January 23, 2021

