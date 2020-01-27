CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

#RIPKobe: The Hip-Hop World Reacts To The Tragic Passing of Kobe Bryant

Posted 20 hours ago

NBA All-Star Game 2013

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty


Why? That’s the question the world is still asking after the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, 41, his daughter, Gianna, 13, and seven other passengers. Kobe’s influence inspired many, especially those in the Hip-Hop community as well, many stars in the genre reacted to future Hall-of-Famer’s death.

Kobe’s desire to win, on-court skills, and always wanting to compete at a high level has been the inspiration for many rappers leading to songs and lyrics about the lifetime Laker. Rappers like Lil’Wayne, Jay-Z, Chief Keef, Azealia Banks, The Game, and more all referencing the iconic baller in their rhymes.

When the news first broke, Drake was one of the first to share his remorse on Instagram sharing a photo of his custom Kobe jacket that he rocked during the 2016 All-Star game in Toronto, which happened to Mamba’s final all-star appearance.

View this post on Instagram

😤😔🥺 it can’t be

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drizzy was immediately followed by the rest of the Hip-Hop community, with them all sharing a story about an interaction they had with Bryant, the advice they got from him while sharing remorse for his family. It’s a clear indication that Bryant’s impact resonated beyond the courts he once dominated on a nightly basis.

It still feels like a bad nightmare honestly, Kobe was supposed to grow old with us, Gigi was supposed to carry the Mamba Mentality into the WNBA. Now we are just left to wonder what could have been. The world and especially his NBA brethren are gonna is miss Kobe Bean Bryant. You can peep the reactions from the Hip-Hop world in the gallery below.

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty

#RIPKobe: The Hip-Hop World Reacts To The Tragic Passing of Kobe Bryant  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Can’t be tru dam bru

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

💔 this is unbelievable

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

I think that I'm Kobe

A post shared by Chief Keef (@chieffkeeffsossa) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Damn 🙏🏾💔

A post shared by @ jeezy on

7.

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

2012...I remember this day like yesterday...so excited & nervous...The first athlete to believe in my sports vision & took the time out to give me an interview for my sports blog. I remember crying in the car, and being so mad at my home girl at the time for twisting and turning the camera throughout the entire interview 😩!! Now I’m crying in the car today because its confirmed you are GONE!!!! I posted this very same pic as a #TBT in 2016 when u retired... I was broken that you were leaving the court... and now in 2020 I am broken that you have left all of us for good. 💔You & GiGi will forever be missed. My Prayers to Vanessa, the Girls & all of your loved ones, family, friends & fans. Also to all the other passengers, This is so heart breaking, so devastating. #RIH 😢#mambaforever 🐐

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Damn...

A post shared by MALIK & MUGGA 🌎 HUSSLE 🏁 (@daveeast) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Forever

A post shared by Wale (@wale) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 days ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close