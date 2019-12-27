CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

So Long 2010s: The Top 10 Viral Moments Of The Decade

Posted 12 hours ago

Revolt And AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


As we approach the end of the 2010s, Hip-Hop Wired is taking a look back at some of the top viral moments of the decade. As with all lists, this is based on our personal observations and experience with the moments so we’re sure to miss some of your favorites in the mix.

Things going viral on the Internet isn’t a new concept, but it certainly has become a thing in this decade. From zany videos, dance crazes, over the top challenges, and even hit songs that blew up for unexplained reasons, when something goes viral, it becomes part of the cultural landscape.

With something as subjective as the top viral moments of the decade, we’re clearly going to miss some of the best. From “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That” to the huge debate over “the dress” among other moments, there’s no way we’re going to get this list completely right.

And like most things that get popular, a lot of folks have gotten some big bags off of going viral including folks like Shiggy, Tay Zonday, the creator of “Chocolate Rain,” and several others. The other side of it is folks going viral, attempting to become a thing and the potential for the bag never materializes for some reason.  Still, if fame was a goal for any of the aforementioned, they at least got on the radar somehow.

We invite the readers to check out the top 10 viral moments of the 2010s below. If we missed one of your favorites, please sound off in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

So Long 2010s: The Top 10 Viral Moments Of The Decade  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Sweet Brown – “Ain’t Nobody Got Time For That!”

2. Tay Zonday – “Chocolate Rain”

3. Antoine Dodson – “Hide Yo Kids!”

4. Shirley Caesar’s Singing The Holiday Menu

5. Kawhi Leonard’s Laugh

6. Andrew Caldwell – “I AM DELIVERT!”

7. Birdman Invents The Word Respek

8. “It’s Above Me Now”

9. Shiggy’s “In My Feelings” and the Challenge

10. The Planking Challenge

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close