Style Gram (2/9-2/15): Celebs Slaying In These Internet Streets

Posted February 11, 2020

This week in these style streets…

JT from The City Girl left fans with the jaw on the floor and wondering if she got her bust line enhanced when she posted a photo in a nude patent leather pants set that exposed her cleavage. JT was sexy from her highlighted mane to her strappy sandals. She topped the look off with a furry LV bag.

Justine Skye was a melanin vision in this Kim Shui Studio look straight off the runway. Adrienne Bailon kept it cute and comfortable in this nude palate set from FashionNova. And Wendy gave us goth glam in this Black mesh robe look for her Style segment on The Wendy Show.

Keep scrolling for the best in this week’s fashion looks:

1. JT (City Girls)

View this post on Instagram

.🧡.

A post shared by CITY GIRL🌃 (@thegirljt) on

2. Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

3. Justine Skye

View this post on Instagram

Is it giving?

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

4. Adrienne Bailon

5. NeNe Leakes

6. Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

London Town

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

7. Saweetie

View this post on Instagram

saucy lil bihhh @kaiminofficial

A post shared by @ saweetie on

8. Wendy Williams

9. Emily B

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Mood 🤑

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

10.

11. Kimbella

12. Khloe Kardashian

View this post on Instagram

Honey! I’m home! Beat: @styledbyhrush Hair: @cesar4styles

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

13. Sevyn Streeter

View this post on Instagram

Anything but ordinary🌹

A post shared by Sev (@sevyn) on

14. Princess Love

View this post on Instagram

🥂

A post shared by Princess (@princesslove) on

15. Alonzo Arnold

16. Lori Harvey

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) on

17. Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram

@coach dinner tonight 💙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

