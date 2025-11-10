Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

Published on November 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Summer Walker's "Finally Over It" Escape Room Experience

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It

An R&B favorite is gearing up to drop their long-awaited new album this Friday, and the internet is buzzing over the guest list.

The project promises a perfect mix of smooth melodies, rap collaborations, and emotional depth — the kind of balance fans have come to expect from this chart-topping artist.

After years of anticipation, this release feels like both a reflection and a rebirth — the next evolution of a sound that’s defined a generation of modern R&B.

The mystery is over this Friday when Finally Over It officially hits all streaming platforms.

BELOW ARE ARTIST SET TO BE FEATURED ON FINALLY OVER IT

RELATED: Summer Walker Announces Double Album “Finally Over It”

Summer Walker Reveals Star-Studded Lineup for Finally Over It was originally published on hot1009.com

1. 21 Savage

2. Anderson .Paak

3. Bryson Tiller,

4. Mariah the Scientist

5. SAILORR

6. Sexyy Red

7. Teddy Swims

8. GloRilla,

9. Chris Brown

10. Brent Faiyaz

11. Latto

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

26 Items
Entertainment

2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]

Fasho Face Off 2025 Updated
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Skip Bayless Calls Out Travis Hunter for Getting Baptized on Game Day

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: OCT 21 Big 12 Women's Basketball Media Days
Sports

8 New Faces Join Cincinnati Women’s Basketball

Entertainment

Queen Latifah Explains Why She Loves Megan Thee Stallion

NFL: OCT 16 Steelers at Bengals
Sports

Joe Flacco Opens Up About Trade To The Bengals

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close