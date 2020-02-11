CLOSE
HomeEntertainment

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]

Posted February 11, 2020

Enjoying every moment of their trip

Source: NickyLloyd / Getty


Black History Month is a time to reflect on the many contributions to society and culture that Black people have given the United States and the world over. While true historical figures and moments of note should always be the primary focus, a hilarious number of tweets online put a humorous twist on the annual celebration of Black excellence.

A number of folks on Twitter have jumped in on the trend, most notably Phonte of Little Brother fame. It isn’t known who exactly began this trend of fictional but funny Black history facts, but we do know there has been a high number of clever tweets to sift through.

Check out the funniest fictional Black History Months tweets we could find below.

Photo: Getty

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 weeks ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close