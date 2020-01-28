CLOSE
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving Us Our Entire Life!

Posted January 28, 2020

We all know we code-switch from one social media platform to the other, putting our best foot or cleavage forward depending. But now thanks to iconic country singer Dolly Parton, this concept has been forever memorialized thanks to her news meme.

Enter the #DollyPartonChallenge.

Last week, the 74-year-old posted this on Instagram and started a hilarious movement:

View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

 

 

Of course, some of our favorite Black female celebrities including Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, and Halle Berry joined in. Take a look!

1. Halle Berry

View this post on Instagram

#DollyPartonChallenge

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

2. Debbie Allen

3. Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

4. Naomi Campbell

5. Janet Jackson

6. Hoda Kotb

7. Amanda Seales

View this post on Instagram

Tiffany DuBois does the #dollypartonchallenge

A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on

8. Wendy Williams

View this post on Instagram

This was fun @dollyparton. 💜💜💜

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on

9. Danielle Brooks

10. Oprah Winfrey

11. Viola Davis

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by the legendary, @DollyParton! ❤️

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

