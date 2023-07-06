Threads: What Celebs Are Saying on Meta’s New ‘Twitter-Like’ App

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Meta’s newest ‘Twitter-like’ app, Threads, could be quite the competition for other text-based platforms. The highly anticipated app was set to release on Thursday, but surprised the world with an early launch Wednesday night.

Though sharing a similar format to its rival Twitter, bought by Tesla creator Elon Musk, a few specific features make it stand out from both a user and business perspective. Threads is integrated into Instagram (the most popular social app of 2022), meaning a more promising roll out than the average start-up in terms of reliability, maintenance, and community. Not only that…but it’s (so far) completely free!

After gaining an early sneak peak, Social Media Today reported that there are more Thread features to look forward to, according to Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri:

So soon, all users will have a threads.net username, that’ll be discoverable across other apps that are using ActivityPub, which includes social platforms like Mastodon. Which will theoretically facilitate greater freedom to utilize your own in-app info, and take your audience across to other conversations, in other apps and digital spaces.

Since Musk’s acquisition on Twitter in October 2022, the company has experienced some changes that were less than pleasing to the public. In addition to massive layoffs, he’s implemented a new subscription model for accounts to use all of the once-free features. Twitter users can now purchase access to longer tweets, ads, and the classic blue verification check mark for a monthly cost of $8, or yearly cost of $84.

See: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg: Who Would Win in a Cage Match?

As users rolled over from Instagram to the Threads, celebrities and public figures made their Threads debut with humorous yet skeptical first posts. Let’s see what they’re saying!

Related:

Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Twitter Blue Clone, Meta Verified, Elon Musk Would Be Proud

Elon Musk Now Says The For You Tab Will Only Feature Tweets From Twitter Blue Subscribers

Threads: What Celebs Are Saying on Meta’s New ‘Twitter-Like’ App was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com