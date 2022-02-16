HomeFeature Story

Today’s Kids Will Never Know: A List Of Hits You Didn’t Know Were Samples

A list Of Samples You May Not Recognize In Your Favorite Songs

Many of today’s most influential artists sing praises to their idols and inspirations, yet most forget to mention their less popular predecessors. The Biggies, Tupacs and Janets all get their glory, while many newer rappers, singers and producers pay homage to legends through sampling in the music they release.

You may ask: what is sampling? According to Masterclass.com, Music sampling is the process by which a musician or record producer uses a portion of an existing song in a brand new recording, looping it and layering it with new music in a new context.

Some of the biggest names making waves right now are sampling music we millennials grew up with.  These artists include acts like Latto, Lucky Daye, Kodak Black and more.

Real music fans may take pride in recognizing an old sample in a record instantly, and wowing friends and fam with the interesting fact.  Often times it gives a nostalgic feel when you can recall the affect of the original song at the original time of release. When new artists put their modern twist on a classic, it can go two ways: delightfully refreshing or terribly wrong. Yet, here is a list of some of the best modern samples and the original songs you may not have recognized them from.

1. Latto – Big Energy

Sampled from Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” featuring O.D.B

2. Kodak Black – Super Gremlin

Sampled from How To Loot Brazil’s “Errror”

3. Megan Thee Stallion – Big Ole Freak

Sampled from Al B. Sure’s “Nite and Day”

4. Teyana Taylor – Gonna Love Me

Sampled from The Delfonics “I Gave To You”

5. Future – Mask Off

Sampled from Carlton William’s “Prison Song”

 

6. 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – Rule The World

Sampled from Amerie’s “Why Don’t We Fall In Love”

7. Travis Scott – Sicko Mode

Sampled from Biggie Smalls “Gimme The Loot”

8. Beyonce – 6 Inch

Sampled from Isaac Hayes “Walk On By”

9. Lucky Daye – Over

Sampled from Musiq Soulchild’s “Half Crazy”

10. Dj Luke Nasty – Last Night

Sampled from Usher’s “Superstar”

