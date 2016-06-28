Curlfest , Curlfest 2016 , Curly Girls Collective

Top 10 Stylish Moments From Curlfest

Posted June 28, 2016

Festival + hair = Curlfest! On Sunday, June 16, the best of natural hair showed up and showed out with their Afros, curls, twist-outs, and beards to enjoy dance-offs, music, games, live demos, and more. See #TeamBeautiful’s picks for standout style!

Top 10 Stylish Moments From Curlfest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Andrea Thomas

Andrea Thomas

Andrea shows us that a simple well-designed maxi will do the trick! #werk

2. Raye 6 & Niki Zoe Vickers

Raye 6 & Niki Zoe Vickers

Accessorized! These ladies really stole the show with their vintage fans and parasol.

3. Stuylin

Stuylin

There were a few fellas present this year at Curlfest and they did not come to play with you people!

4. Jayne Mitchell

Jayne Mitchell

It’s all in the details, folks. The shoulders on this romper took it to the next level!

5.

Pose for the camera! Now, click click click! This cutie stole our hearts by rocking her natural curls with her little printed sundress.

6. Dayna Bolden

Dayna Bolden

This beauty rocked it with a printed romper and statement necklace.

7. Michaela Angela Davis

Michaela Angela Davis

The writer won in this printed maxi!

8. Malika Giddens

Malika Giddens

Co-ord sets are perfect for an outdoor lituation. This beauty rocked all Black designers! The co-ord set: Fanm Danm | Crown: Rachel Stewart Jewelry | Earrings: The Wrap Life | Ring: Sweet Yaharah

9. Hadiiya Barbel

Hadiiya Barbel

Talk about creative! Hadiiya, creator of ARAYA, came through with the art form with this custom made floral wig.

10. Ammar Thomas & Sean Mayers

Ammar Thomas & Sean Mayers

You can’t go wrong with a clean all-white look and the overalls with the pop of red on the feet were simple yet effective!

