Festival + hair = Curlfest! On Sunday, June 16, the best of natural hair showed up and showed out with their Afros, curls, twist-outs, and beards to enjoy dance-offs, music, games, live demos, and more. See #TeamBeautiful’s picks for standout style!

Top 10 Stylish Moments From Curlfest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Andrea Thomas Andrea shows us that a simple well-designed maxi will do the trick! #werk

2. Raye 6 & Niki Zoe Vickers Accessorized! These ladies really stole the show with their vintage fans and parasol.

3. Stuylin There were a few fellas present this year at Curlfest and they did not come to play with you people!

4. Jayne Mitchell It’s all in the details, folks. The shoulders on this romper took it to the next level!

5. Pose for the camera! Now, click click click! This cutie stole our hearts by rocking her natural curls with her little printed sundress.

6. Dayna Bolden This beauty rocked it with a printed romper and statement necklace.

7. Michaela Angela Davis The writer won in this printed maxi!

8. Malika Giddens Co-ord sets are perfect for an outdoor lituation. This beauty rocked all Black designers! The co-ord set: Fanm Danm | Crown: Rachel Stewart Jewelry | Earrings: The Wrap Life | Ring: Sweet Yaharah

9. Hadiiya Barbel Talk about creative! Hadiiya, creator of ARAYA, came through with the art form with this custom made floral wig.