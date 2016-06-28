Top 10 Stylish Moments From Curlfest

Festival + hair = Curlfest! On Sunday, June 16, the best of natural hair showed up and showed out with their Afros, curls, twist-outs, and beards to enjoy dance-offs, music, games, live demos, and more. See #TeamBeautiful’s picks for standout style!
1. Andrea Thomas
Andrea shows us that a simple well-designed maxi will do the trick! #werk
2. Raye 6 & Niki Zoe Vickers
Accessorized! These ladies really stole the show with their vintage fans and parasol.
3. Stuylin
There were a few fellas present this year at Curlfest and they did not come to play with you people!
4. Jayne Mitchell
It’s all in the details, folks. The shoulders on this romper took it to the next level!
5.
Pose for the camera! Now, click click click! This cutie stole our hearts by rocking her natural curls with her little printed sundress.
6. Dayna Bolden
This beauty rocked it with a printed romper and statement necklace.
7. Michaela Angela Davis
The writer won in this printed maxi!
8. Malika Giddens
Co-ord sets are perfect for an outdoor lituation. This beauty rocked all Black designers! The co-ord set: Fanm Danm | Crown: Rachel Stewart Jewelry | Earrings: The Wrap Life | Ring: Sweet Yaharah
9. Hadiiya Barbel
Talk about creative! Hadiiya, creator of ARAYA, came through with the art form with this custom made floral wig.
10. Ammar Thomas & Sean Mayers
You can’t go wrong with a clean all-white look and the overalls with the pop of red on the feet were simple yet effective!