Twiiter Thinks Diddy Fat-Shamed Lizzo During IG Live Dance-A-Thon

Posted 10 hours ago

iHeart Living Room Concert For America

On Sunday (April 12), Diddy launched a very dope fundraiser for healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines against the COVID-19 disease with stars joining him on Instagram Live. Among the stars who hopped on to dance for charity, Lizzo joined the feed but fans believe the Bad Boy mogul fat-shamed the “Truth Hurts” star.

On Monday (April 13), fans on Twitter made note of Lizzo’s appearance and how Diddy seemingly treated her. During the dance-off, Lizzo began to twerk as she’s known to do and Diddy told her to stop as it was Easter Sunday. Eagle-eyed fans noticed however that the star born Sean Combs did not shut thirst trap starlet Draya Michele from getting in her twerking.

It should be noted that despite this potentially insensitive oversight on Diddy’s part, the dance-a-thon had plenty of good moments, including a friendly reunion with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who joined the live with her current boo, Alex Rodriguez. Gabrielle Union also joined the dance party, which Diddy says raised over $3 million.

“WE HAVE RAISED OVER $3,000,000!!!!!! HEAD TO MY INSTAGRAM LIVE! #TEAMLOVE DANCE-A-THON IS GOING DOWN NOW,” Diddy tweeted during the session. He also announced that he partnered with Door Dash, stating that using the code “TEAMLOVE” will pay for a healthcare worker’s meal.

Before we close this out and get to the Twitter reactions, Lizzo is a beautiful Black woman and people are really uncomfortable with the fact she loves herself on her own terms. Folks really need to let it go and let Lizzo live.

Check out the reactions below.

