Twitter Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby Being Named After Iconic Wu-Tang Member

Published on May 11, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly shed some light on their first baby’s name, and Wu-Tang stans around the world are thrilled.

Others, however, have a few questions.

Keep scrolling to see what Twitter has to say about Rihanna and A$AP’s baby’s name!

The birth certificate reveals that Rih and Rocky’s first son was born May 13, 2022. As he prepares for his first birthday, The Daily Mail reportedly got their hands on his birth certificate – finally revealing the little guy’s actual name to the world.

RZA Athelston Mayers.

For those unaware, RZA is also a rapper, producer, and de facto leader of one of hip-hop’s most legendary rap groups, the Wu-Tang Clan.

The happy couple is also preparing to add one more to their own clan, as Rihanna revealed she was expecting baby number two during her halftime set during this year’s Super Bowl.

