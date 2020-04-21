20 years later, Love and Basketball is still widely named one of our favorite black love stories. Monica Wright and Quincy McCall quickly became #CoupleGoals when the friends-turned-lovers showed us at a young age how to deal with love, friendships and passion.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Debuting on April 16 in 2000, the legendary film’s story pulls at the heartstrings as we watched childhood friends organically fall in love to become life companions sharing their drive for basketball. The movie is star-studded with well-known actors like Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall, and more.
After 20 years, here’s what the cast is up to now…
Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
1.Source:Getty
2.Source:Getty
3. Sanaa LathanSource:Getty
Sanaa is set to voice Selina Kyle/Catwoman in ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2.
4. Omar EppsSource:Getty
Omar has published a book titled, “From Fatherless to Fatherhood” and has a reoccurring role on This Is Us.
5. Alfre WoodardSource:Getty
Most recently Woodard has been booked and busy with movies like The Lion King and Juanita as well as Empire and Luke Cage. She is also set to be apart of a new film with Kevin Hart titled ‘Fatherhood’.
6. Regina HallSource:WENN
Regina Hall is set to host BET’s own coronavirus relief benefit soon and has played leading roles in “Girls Trip” and “Little.”
7.Source:Getty
8. Monica CalhounSource:Getty
Monica Calhoun returned for “The Best Man Holiday” in 2013.
9. Kyla PrattSource:Getty
Kyla is a mother of 2 and was most recently seen on Love and Hip-Hop Hollywood with her husband KP.
10. Tyra BanksSource:Getty
Tyra has recently launched Modelland where anyone can come to live out their modeling dreams in Los Angeles.
11.Source:Getty
12. Debbi MorganSource:Getty
She appeared in a reoccurring role on “Power” where she played Tasha’s mother.
13. Boris KodjoeSource:D'usse
Boris is currently on a TV show, “Station 19” which is renewed for its fourth season.
14. Harry LennixSource:Getty
Harry recently shared his passion play set to music in an Easter movie called “Revival!”
15. Dennis HaysbertSource:Getty
Besides being known as “The All-State Man”, Dennis stars in “Lucifer” which is coming to Netflix.