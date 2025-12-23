Listen Live
Where to Last Minute Shop On Christmas Eve

Published on December 23, 2025

Small cart with Christmas gift box on blurred background

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

Wondering where to shop during Christmas Eve? Whether you’re picking up last-minute gifts or grabbing essentials, many stores have special hours for Christmas Eve.

Here’s a helpful guide to which retail stores that will be open and closed on Christmas eve:

1. Target

Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2. Walmart

Open for modified hours (check your local store for details).

3. Sam’s Club

Open until 6 p.m 

4. Costco

Open for modified hours.

5. Meijer

Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

6. Kohl’s

Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7. Macy’s

Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Nordstrom/Nordstrom Rack

 Open with limited hours; check local store for details.

9. TJ Maxx

Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10. Marshalls

Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

11. Homegoods

Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

