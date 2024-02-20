Keffe D: Ex-Gang Leader Charged In Tupac Shakur Killing Due In Court In Las Vegas

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ex-Gang Leader Charged In Tupac Shakur Killing Due In Court In Las Vegas

Former Los Angeles gang leader Duane “Keffe D” Davis, accused of murder in the 1996 Las Vegas slaying of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, will appear in court Tuesday (February 20).

After Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny’s judgment last month that Davis could be freed to house arrest on $750,000 bail before his June 3 trial, prosecutors and defense attorney Carl Arnold are due to update the case.

Before being released, Davis must prove during a “source hearing” that his bail money was legally received, according to Kierny. If Davis can afford to bond, Kierny could schedule the hearing for Tuesday.

Davis’ former lawyers argued that he should be released from jail due to his bad condition after cancer. They also doubted Davis’ prosecution witnesses, who are former gang members.