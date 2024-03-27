Listen Live
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Police are searching for a driver after firing gunshots at another car

Via Fox19

The intersection of Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road is closed until further notice.

No one was hurt but the gunman fled the scene in a black Nissan. it was last seen heading east on North Bend Road, according to Sgt. Jeff Zucker.

Police are still investigating but so far they say they have determined the suspect fired at a red vehicle around 4:15 p.m., causing it to crash into a third, white vehicle.

RELATED TAGS

A After are car cincinnati firing For police Searching shot

More from 100.3
Trending
Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend: Welcome New Addition To The Family

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close