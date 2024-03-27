Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

The Police are searching for a driver after firing gunshots at another car
Via Fox19
The intersection of Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road is closed until further notice.
No one was hurt but the gunman fled the scene in a black Nissan. it was last seen heading east on North Bend Road, according to Sgt. Jeff Zucker.
Police are still investigating but so far they say they have determined the suspect fired at a red vehicle around 4:15 p.m., causing it to crash into a third, white vehicle.
