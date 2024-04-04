Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

| 04.04.24
Dismiss
Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

Source: Robert Smith / Getty

Cardi B is in the spotlight again, this time facing backlash for her candid remarks about American fast food during a recent interview. The rapper’s comments have ignited a debate on social media regarding food quality and health standards in the United States.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the interview, Cardi B didn’t hold back, stating, “I really feel like this country keeps you sick on purpose.” She highlighted her experience with fast food in Colombia, describing it as “fresh” and noting how the chicken tasted like it was cut in the back, contrasting it with her less favorable experiences with American fast food.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Grammy-winning artist didn’t mince words when she criticized American fast food, saying, “It tastes terrible. It tastes like plastic.” She also expressed concerns about the impact of certain ingredients allowed in American food but banned elsewhere, suggesting that they contribute to the perceived lower quality and health risks associated with fast food in the U.S.

Related Article: Cardi B Goes Off, Claims Offset Has Been Doing Her Dirty For Years

Cardi B didn’t shy away from sharing her personal experiences either, revealing, “I forgot why I haven’t eaten KFC in a long time. Like, it makes me sht. But it didn’t make me sht in Colombia.” These remarks have sparked discussions about food safety regulations, the influence of the food industry, and consumer health choices, with some fans supporting her views while others criticize her for potentially undermining an industry that employs millions in the U.S.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close