Bears: To Hire Jennifer King As Assistant Running Back Coach

CLOSE
Bears To Hire Jennifer King
The Bears are hiring Jennifer King as an assistant coach for their running backs.
King, who was the first Black female coach in NFL history, spent the past three seasons as a full-time offensive assistant with the Commanders.
King was previously an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College after spending time as an intern running backs coach with the Panthers under Ron Rivera.
She also interned with the Panthers as a receivers coach.
- How’s the Bears coaching staff looking to you?
More from 100.3
-
We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
8 New Year Superstitions To Spark A Successful 2024
-
What You Need To Know: The Kroger Wellness Festival featuring Venus Williams, Chad Johnson, and MORE!
-
Mississippi GOP’s Rogue Court Set To Begin As Judge Rejects Last-Ditch Effort To Halt Project