Bears: To Hire Jennifer King As Assistant Running Back Coach

Published on February 21, 2024

Bears To Hire Jennifer King
The Bears are hiring Jennifer King as an assistant coach for their running backs.
King, who was the first Black female coach in NFL history, spent the past three seasons as a full-time offensive assistant with the Commanders.
King was previously an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College after spending time as an intern running backs coach with the Panthers under Ron Rivera.
She also interned with the Panthers as a receivers coach.
