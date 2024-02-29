CLOSE
Martha Stewart Doesn’t Wear Underwear
Martha Stewart has shared that she doesn’t wear underwear.
She told Page Six, “Bathing suits are my underwear. I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha.”
She added, “I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming.”
- Would you ever wear bathing suits as underwear?
- Why or why not?
More from 100.3
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
"50 Years of Hip-Hop" Show featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
-
100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes
-
Watch: Christopher Williams Perform 'Every Little Thing U Do' at Rhythm on the River