Martha Stewart: Doesn’t Wear Underwear

Published on February 29, 2024

Martha Stewart Doesn’t Wear Underwear
Martha Stewart has shared that she doesn’t wear underwear.
She told Page Six, “Bathing suits are my underwear. I don’t wear any of that structured stuff. No tight lace, no Skims for Martha.”
She added, “I like wearing bathing suits under my clothes just in case I want to go swimming.”
  • Would you ever wear bathing suits as underwear?
  • Why or why not?

