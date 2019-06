What would you do if Cam Newton Offered you 1,500 to switch him seats on a flight?

You would probally take the offer right!

Well, not this gentleman on a flight that Cam was on. Check out the video!!!

FASHO THOUGHTS:

Would you have switched seats?

1,500 is a lot of cash to swtich a seat.

Maybe the guy already had money?

Also On 100.3: