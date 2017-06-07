Entertainment
Donald Glover Explains Why He’s Done With Childish Gambino

The all-around entertainer doesn't' want to lose his "punk."

Donald Glover‘s music alter-ego, Childish Gambino, is seeing his last days, according to an announcement he made at Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York City. Childish took to the stage that Saturday to perform and toward the end of his set, he mentioned that his next album would be his last. “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album,” he said.

Glover is now giving more details about ending Childish Gambino. He talked to HuffPost on Monday at an event promoting his hit TV show Atlanta. He revealed he’s no longer continuing his music career because he feels like it’s not “necessary” anymore. “There’s nothing worst than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘again?’” he said. “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

Glover said that he doesn’t want to continue anything if it loses its punk edge. “I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he said. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like, there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

“Redbone,” off of Gambino’s album Awaken, My Love!, peaked at No. 17 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The album itself debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B charts. There is no word yet on what Gambino’s next album will sound like, but considering how different all his music has sounded (and it being the final release), we’re sure to be in for a surprise.

 

Donald Glover Explains Why He's Done With Childish Gambino

Photos