HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah's Twist To The Athleisure Look

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 11 hours ago
Singer and actress Serayah McNeil was spotted on the town in full fledged FILA gear, with tearaway track pants and a cotton shirt that was tied to show off her sexy mid drift. But the red stilettos and fish net socks only added to Serayah’s unique look.

Taking the athleisure look to a fresh new level, the Empire beauty definitely had her look poppin’ as she went about her day.

Let’s not forget to mention her classic hoop earrings and tossed tresses, as she kept her make up light and natural by wearing a soft pink lip gloss to go with her relaxed and stylish look.

#Empire Star #Serayah spotted out in WestAngeles! 📸 Are we feeling her outfit!?

A post shared by @dailycelebinc on

So what is your take? Did Serayah keep the athleisure look haute with the heels and fish net socks or naught? Vote below now to tell us!


