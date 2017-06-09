Features
Joe Talks Women, Romance & Today’s R&B With Jerry Wade! [VIDEO]

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
At 43 years old, R&B singer Joe, still has plenty to give his fans and he proved that with his 12th studio album, #MYNAMEISJOETHOMAS.

If that’s not enough, right now, he is currently on tour with fellow R&B stars, Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Lyfe Jennings and Jon B and their recent stop is Indianapolis.

However, before hitting the stage with his R&B brothers, Joe stopped by WTLC 106.7 Backstage Studio to chat with WTLC’s own Jerry Wade about his journey, today’s R&B music and much more!

Watch the full interview above!

Joe Meet & Greet Photos

Joe's Meet & Greet At Indiana Grand Racing & Casino [PHOTOS]

59 photos

Joe's Meet & Greet At Indiana Grand Racing & Casino [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Joe’s Meet & Greet At Indiana Grand Racing & Casino [PHOTOS]

Joe's Meet & Greet At Indiana Grand Racing & Casino [PHOTOS]

Photos