Bobby Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon arrested for Domestic Violence

Many people had suspensions that Bobby Kristina’s death had something to do with Nick Gordon, but no charges were ever brought up against him. Well, TMZ.com says that Nick Gordon was arrested for allegedly beating up his new girl friend in some type of rage.

According to TMZ.com

Gordon’s girlfriend told police he was pissed off because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends at a sports bar Friday night. She says they got home from the bar and argued into the early morning.

When she tried to leave, Gordon started “punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave.” She says he also snatched a laptop she was trying to use to communicate with her sister.

According to the police report, she was only able to leave when she woke up Gordon’s mother, who apparently also lives in the home. Gordon’s mother drove to the gf’s home … where the gf’s sister then took her to the hospital.

Nick told police he did not hit the woman, and claims she attacked him … and wanted to press charges against her.