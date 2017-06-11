Features
Home > Features

Bobby Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon arrested for Domestic Violence

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 9 hours ago
Leave a comment

Nick Gordon

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty


Many people had suspensions that Bobby Kristina’s death had something to do with Nick Gordon, but no charges were ever brought up against him.  Well, TMZ.com says that Nick Gordon was arrested for allegedly beating up his new girl friend in some type of rage.

According to TMZ.com

Gordon’s girlfriend told police he was pissed off because he thought she was trying to hook up with one of his friends at a sports bar Friday night. She says they got home from the bar and argued into the early morning.

When she tried to leave, Gordon started “punching and hitting her and refused to let her leave.” She says he also snatched a laptop she was trying to use to communicate with her sister.

According to the police report, she was only able to leave when she woke up Gordon’s mother, who apparently also lives in the home. Gordon’s mother drove to the gf’s home … where the gf’s sister then took her to the hospital.

Nick told police he did not hit the woman, and claims she attacked him … and wanted to press charges against her.

The story goes on to say that her friends had to take her to the hospital on Friday night.  For the full story go to TMZ.com

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Bobby Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon arrested for Domestic Violence

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 2 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos