NICK GORDON FIRST COURT APPEARANCE After Allegedly Beating Up Girlfriend

Nick Gordon who was held legally responsible for the death of‘s daughter,made his first court appearance after being arrested Saturday for allegedly beating up his girlfriend.

Police cuffed Nick and took him to jail, where he was booked for domestic violence and kidnapping. Nick allegedly beat her so badly Friday she had to go to the hospital.

During Sunday’s hearing, the judge ordered Nick to wear a GPS monitor and stay clear of the alleged victim. His bond was set at $15k for the kidnapping charge and another $500 was tacked on for domestic violence. Sources close to his camp tell us Nick has not made bail yet.

Source TMZ

