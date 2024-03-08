CLOSE
TikTok Asks Users to Call Congress and Boycott Plan to Ban Platform
TikTok users received a message urging them to call Congress to oppose a bill that could lead to a ban of the platform in the U.S.
The message warned of potential restrictions on free expression for millions of Americans.
“Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok,” the message, which can be viewed below, begins. “Speak up now before your government strips 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free expression.”
Lawmakers have signed off on a bill that would give TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, six months to sell to a U.S. buyer or face a ban.
This move follows previous attempts to ban TikTok over concerns about user data security.
- Should Congress move to ban TikTok?
