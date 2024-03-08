Listen Live
Entertainment

TikTok: Asks Users To Call Congress And Boycott Plan To Ban Platform

TikTok: Asks Users To Call Congress And Boycott Plan To Ban Platform

Published on March 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok Asks Users to Call Congress and Boycott Plan to Ban Platform
TikTok users received a message urging them to call Congress to oppose a bill that could lead to a ban of the platform in the U.S.
The message warned of potential restrictions on free expression for millions of Americans.
“Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok,” the message, which can be viewed below, begins. “Speak up now before your government strips 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free expression.”

Lawmakers have signed off on a bill that would give TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, six months to sell to a U.S. buyer or face a ban.
This move follows previous attempts to ban TikTok over concerns about user data security.
  • Should Congress move to ban TikTok?

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close