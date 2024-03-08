100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘BMF’ Premiere Scores Big

A lot of fans watched the third season premiere of BMF.

The March 1 debut pulled in the best numbers ever, with a whopping 5.1 cross-platform viewers on its opening weekend.

Season three also pulled in one million more viewers, an increase of 25 percent.

This big opening makes the show being renewed for a fourth season so early seems like an intelligent choice.