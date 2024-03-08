Listen Live
‘BMF’: Premiere Scores Big

Published on March 8, 2024

‘BMF’ Premiere Scores Big
BMF Season 3 production stills episode 301

Source: Courtesy / Starz

A lot of fans watched the third season premiere of BMF.
The March 1 debut pulled in the best numbers ever, with a whopping 5.1 cross-platform viewers on its opening weekend.
Season three also pulled in one million more viewers, an increase of 25 percent.
This big opening makes the show being renewed for a fourth season so early seems like an intelligent choice.
  • What did you think about the season three premiere?

