CLOSE
‘BMF’ Premiere Scores Big
A lot of fans watched the third season premiere of BMF.
The March 1 debut pulled in the best numbers ever, with a whopping 5.1 cross-platform viewers on its opening weekend.
Season three also pulled in one million more viewers, an increase of 25 percent.
This big opening makes the show being renewed for a fourth season so early seems like an intelligent choice.
- What did you think about the season three premiere?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films
-
Bone Thugs N Harmony Winning Weekend
-
Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers
-
Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote