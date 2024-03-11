100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Kung Fu Panda’ Kicks The Competition At The Box Office

Kung Fu Panda 4 scored a knockout at the box office, pulling in $58.3 million to grab the #1 spot in its opening weekend.

It’s the strongest opening for the series since the original Kung Fu Panda opened with $60 million in 2008.

Dune: Part Two finished second with $46 million in its second weekend.

Imaginary ($10 million), Cabrini ($7.7 million), and Bob Marley: One Love ($4 million) rounded out the top five.