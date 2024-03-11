100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s Daughter North Announces Debut Album Inspired By One Of Her Dad’s Classics

North West, Kanye West’s daughter, has announced the release of her debut album, “Elementary School Dropout,” which draws inspiration from her father’s ground-breaking album, “College Dropout.”

The 10-year-old made the announcement at the Vultures 2 listening event in Phoenix, where she also performed on stage.

North recently appeared on her father and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative project Vultures 1, with her track “Talking” reaching No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign played songs from Vultures 2 at the event, and West hinted at selling the album directly to fans instead of streaming it.

Is North too young to start her music career?