Listen Live
Entertainment

Kanye West’s: Daughter North Announces Debut Album

Kanye West's: Daughter North Announces Debut Album

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West’s Daughter North Announces Debut Album Inspired By One Of Her Dad’s Classics
North West, Kanye West’s daughter, has announced the release of her debut album, “Elementary School Dropout,” which draws inspiration from her father’s ground-breaking album, “College Dropout.”
The 10-year-old made the announcement at the Vultures 2 listening event in Phoenix, where she also performed on stage.
North recently appeared on her father and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaborative project Vultures 1, with her track “Talking” reaching No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign played songs from Vultures 2 at the event, and West hinted at selling the album directly to fans instead of streaming it.
Is North too young to start her music career?

More from 100.3
Trending
The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72

Music

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Music

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All

Entertainment

D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films

We Them Ones Winning Weekend WOSL
Contests

“We Them Ones” Winning Weekend!

Cincinnati Ohio
Cincy

Cincinnati: Local Park Ranger Shares History Of The Buffalo Soldiers

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close