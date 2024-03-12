Listen Live
Bo$$: Def Jam’s First Female Rapper, Reportedly Dead At 54

Published on March 12, 2024

Groundbreaking rapper Boss, one of the first female MCs signed to Def Jam, has passed away at the age of 54.
Known for her debut album “Born Gangstaz” and hit single “Deeper,” Boss made a significant impact on the rap scene.

Despite facing health challenges in recent years, her legacy was remembered by several celebrities, including Jermaine Dupri, Jadakiss, 9th Wonder, Ed Lover, Lloyd Banks, Bun B, and Slim Thug, who expressed their condolences in response to the UGK rapper’s social media post.
She had a renal illness, which prevented her kidneys from digesting toxins, according to a 2021 GoFundMe campaign. After a massive stroke and seizure in 2017, she needed a kidney transplant.
Boss was my first rap album I ever had. My mom even made me throw it away because of the cussing. She was a dope female mc. R.I.P Bo$$ you will be missed.
What was your favorite song from Boss?

