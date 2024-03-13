ROKU: 15K Accounts Have Been Breached

CLOSE
15K Roku Accounts Breached
Roku has announced that hackers have breached 15,363 accounts, including credit card information.
According to Roku, the hackers obtained login information and then attempted to purchase streaming subscriptions in some instances.
The good thing about the situation is that the hackers didn’t receive the social security numbers of account holders, full payment account numbers, or other important
information.
Roku has gained control of the situation and has secured the affected accounts from “unauthorized access.” Roku is also working to get any “unauthorized purchases”
refunded to customers.
If you weren’t affected by the breach, it may be time to change your Roku password.
- What are your thoughts on storing your information on websites?
