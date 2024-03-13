Beyoncé: Reveals Album Title, ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter,’ Dropping On March 29

CLOSE
Beyoncé surprised fans by announcing her upcoming country album, “Act II: Cowboy Carter,” set to release on March 29.
The album marks a shift in musical style for the singer, as hinted by teaser images featuring Western-themed elements.
Fans can pre-order merchandise and the album on Beyoncé’s website, which also showcases alternate artwork and vinyl variants.
The announcement follows teasers during the Super Bowl and the release of two country-infused tracks, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.”
Who do you think Beyoncé will feature on the album?
