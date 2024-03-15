Listen Live
Offset: Surprises Baltimore Students With Gift Cards & Over $30K Worth Of Groceries

Published on March 15, 2024

Offset surprised students at a Baltimore high school with gift cards and over $30k worth of groceries for those with great academic performance and attendance.
The former Migos rapper visited Dunbar High School ahead of his “Set It Off” tour stop in Baltimore. In partnership with the Baltimore Police Department, DTLR, and LA Chow, Offset also blessed the students’ families.

The “Set It Off” tour, in support of Offset’s 2023 solo album, will conclude in Atlanta after 17 dates. Offset expressed gratitude for the album’s success and addressed speculation about his relationship with Quavo, emphasizing their strong brotherhood.
“N-ggas love each other though, at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it.” He added: “Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that sh_t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”
  • Do you think Offset and Quavo will ever record together again?

