Rep Yo’ Set: Natural Nails Or Designed Claws?

Since the beginning of time—or as long as we can remember—there has been a longstanding debate over how a girlie chooses to wear her nails. Because our nails are an extension of us and our personal aesthetic.

For many, nails are often regarded as a canvas for self-expression, a space where creativity knows no bounds or rules. Our sets complement our hair, makeup, and fit by showing our personality and style to the world. They can also reflect our mood, current stage of life, chosen career, or weather season.

For example, springtime brings bright polishes and color selections like sunshine yellows, flower pinks, and pastel blues to reflect the season’s newness and excitement for warmer weather and vacations. Conversely, the winter often leads us to darker lacquers like black, brown, and dark green, metallic monochromatic looks with gold and silver finishes, and classic designs.

Choose Your Nail Fighter: Nude And Natural or Dramatic and Designed?

Outside of polishes and trends, however, there has been a larger conversation about how we choose to style our nails. And, further, how these choices reflect our overall lifestyle.

More recently, the classic debate of natural, neutral nails vs dramatic, over-the-top ones has gained new momentum. With social media trends such as “Black Girl Luxury” and “Soft Girl Life” exuding one aesthetic and “Instagram Baddie” and “It Girl” oozing another, the spectrum of nail choices is vast.

But let’s be clear: Both styles eat.

Nailed It! Celebrities We Love Who Rock Neutral Looks And Over The Top Designs

Natural manicures and nude tips exude an effortless elegance that transcends trends and seasons. Rooted in simplicity, they celebrate innate beauty and understated charm.

Celebrities known to rock a natural nail shape, color, or look include Tracee Ellis Ross, Lori Harvey, Tika Sumpter, and Ciara.

The key to a flawless natural manicure or nude style lies in meticulous nail care, immaculate nail shape, and matching skin tone nail polish. Less is more.

By prioritizing these characteristics, natural style nail girlies give a timeless appeal with looks that complement any casual or formal ensemble.

For those who seek to make a bold statement with their nails, design nail sets offer a playground of possibilities. From intricate patterns to whimsical motifs, design nail sets allow individuals to unleash their creativity and showcase their personality through their fingertips.

Celebrity nail design girlies include Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, Nicki Minaj, and Saweetie.

Nail designs require a patient, skilled nail tech, a kaleidoscope of quality nail colors and jewels, and a Pinterest-esq screenshot imagination. Whether adorned with dazzling gems, captivating gradients, or captivating designs inspired by nature or pop culture, each nail becomes a miniature work of art, inviting admiration and intrigue.

It’s giving couture claws, OK?!

Rapper Saweetie Is The Queen Of Over-The-Top Nail Design.

This month, Saweetie gave her opinion on the debate when talking to Allure about current beauty trends. Known to rock dramatic designs, the “My Type” rapper repped for an over-the-top nail moment and vouched for 3-D nails.

“I feel like if you have to get natural nails for a job, then that’s cool,” Saweetie told the publication about natural nails. “But I feel like nails are like therapy—it’s a way of expressing your personality, who you are internally. So, I’m all for a nail design.”

Saweetie then continued answering questions about 3-D designs and the laborious process for making a poppin’ set. She has no problem sitting between 6 and 8 hours to create the perfect set.

Watch her interview on trends below.

Thanks to the versatility of modern-day beauty trends, no ‘one-size’ or ‘style’ fits all approach to nails exists. Diversity reigns supreme.

Whether opting for the understated elegance of a natural look or the bold allure of design nail sets, one thing remains constant: the celebration of Black women’s beauty in all its forms. Our true gorgeousness lies not only in our final nail looks but also in the journey of self-discovery, expression, and fun they represent.

