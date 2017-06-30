Entertainment
Here Are The Reported Names Of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Twins

Sound the trumpets!

It seems we finally have names for the Carter twins! According to TMZ, the new additions to the Beyoncé and Jay-Z family are Rumi and Sir Carter. Proof of the names come from legal docs filed by Beyonce’s and Jay-Z’s company — the same company that owns the trademarks to their names. Rumi Carter and Sir Carter have been added to the list and they are trying to get that official trademark stamp. This will allow their names to be used for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains and more.

Congrats to the Carter family! The legacy continues!

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly In Prego Photoshoot with Blue Ivy

Photos