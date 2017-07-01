Entertainment
‘Dear White People’ Gets Renewed For Season 2

The next season of "Dear White People" will be inspired by Trump's America and the "era of mass misinformation."

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Dear White People' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Netflix is bringing Dear White People back for another semester!

Creator Justin Simien announced during an appearance at The Essence Festival today that Dear White People has been renewed for season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The show, which follows the interconnected lives of Black students at Winchester University, left off in the aftermath of riot. The university president’s son, who was a big man on campus, wound up in handcuffs after her smashed a window.

Although there were some problematic aspects of the show, it was incredibly binge-worthy.

Justin plans to infuse season 2 with commentary on Donald Trump’s America, and he wants to examine what happens in an environment of mass misinformation and failed protests.

Dear White People will be back starting in 2018, and we’re ready for classes to begin! Here’s hoping that Joelle gets an episode of her own–or that writers at least tackle colorism in season 2.


Photos