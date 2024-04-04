Cincinnati: Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy

CLOSE
Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy
Pop-Tarts is telling snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers.
The new treat is the first crunchy offering from the brand and has a crunchy exterior, plus a filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.
They are available in Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch flavors.
The new snack is rolling out in stores nationwide now.
- Is there a Pop-Tart flavor that you want to try that has NOT been made yet? What?
- How do you feel about crunchy Pop-Tarts?
