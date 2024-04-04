Listen Live
Food & Drink

Cincinnati: Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy

Cincinnati: Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy
Pop-Tarts is telling snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers.
The new treat is the first crunchy offering from the brand and has a crunchy exterior, plus a filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.
They are available in Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch flavors.
The new snack is rolling out in stores nationwide now.
  • Is there a Pop-Tart flavor that you want to try that has NOT been made yet? What?
  • How do you feel about crunchy Pop-Tarts?

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3
Trending
Pop tarts layout. Poptart toaster pastry with icing on a blue slate background
Food & Drink

Cincinnati: Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
Entertainment

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close