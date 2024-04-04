Cincinnati: Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Pop-Tarts Get Crunchy

Pop-Tarts is telling snackers to embrace the crunch with the all-new lineup of Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers.

The new treat is the first crunchy offering from the brand and has a crunchy exterior, plus a filling and a layer of frosting and sprinkles with every bite.

They are available in Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch flavors.

The new snack is rolling out in stores nationwide now.

Is there a Pop-Tart flavor that you want to try that has NOT been made yet? What?