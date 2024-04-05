Listen Live
Local

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B
Nobody matched all the Powerball numbers on Wednesday, meaning the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.23 billion.
The billion-dollar-plus prize, which is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, comes after 40 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
The odds of matching all five numbers, plus the Powerball number, are one in 292.2 million, lottery officials say.
  • How would you spend $1.23 billion?

RELATED TAGS

jackpot powerball

More from 100.3
Trending
Powerball lottery
Local

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close