Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B
Nobody matched all the Powerball numbers on Wednesday, meaning the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.23 billion.
The billion-dollar-plus prize, which is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, comes after 40 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
The odds of matching all five numbers, plus the Powerball number, are one in 292.2 million, lottery officials say.
- How would you spend $1.23 billion?
