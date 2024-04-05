100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.23B

Nobody matched all the Powerball numbers on Wednesday, meaning the jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.23 billion.

The billion-dollar-plus prize, which is the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history, comes after 40 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The odds of matching all five numbers, plus the Powerball number, are one in 292.2 million, lottery officials say.