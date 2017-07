Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]

Fugees members Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras has a new unnamed song. Not sure if it’s old or now but everyone is talking about.

Check it out:

What are your thoughts?

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: