Nelly Announces 2024 Return Of Apple Bottoms: ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback’

Nelly has announced the return of Apple Bottoms in 2024, sharing sketches of upcoming looks on Instagram.

The brand, founded in 2003, is coming back with new designs. Nelly captioned the Instagram post, “2024 DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK..!! [two bicep flexing emojis] .. http://Applebottoms.com.”