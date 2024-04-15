Listen Live
Entertainment

Nelly Announces 2024 Return Of Apple Bottoms: ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback’

Published on April 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nelly Announces 2024 Return Of Apple Bottoms: ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback’
Nelly has announced the return of Apple Bottoms in 2024, sharing sketches of upcoming looks on Instagram.
The brand, founded in 2003, is coming back with new designs. Nelly captioned the Instagram post, “2024 DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK..!! [two bicep flexing emojis] ..http://Applebottoms.com.”
  • What do you think of Apple Bottom jeans making a comeback?
  • Will they knock off Fashion Nova?

RELATED TAGS

2024 Announces Nelly of return

More from 100.3
Trending
Nelly
Entertainment

Nelly Announces 2024 Return Of Apple Bottoms: ‘Don’t Call It A Comeback’

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

JASMINE'S BAD GIRL TRIP GIVEAWAY
Contests

Win Jasmine’s “Bad Girl Trip”!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close