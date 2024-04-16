Brownsville: Plans 6-Foot Bronze Statue Of Music Legend, Tina Turner

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The City of Brownsville, Tennessee, is planning to honor its hometown hero, Tina Turner, with a monument at Heritage Park.

Turner, known as the “Queen of Rock’n Roll,” was born in Brownsville in 1939.

The statue will be placed across the street from her old high school, near the Delta Heritage Center and Tina Turner Museum.

Local resident Elizabeth Harland expressed support for the tribute, highlighting its potential benefits for tourism and the community. The monument aims to celebrate Turner’s legacy and contribute to

the town’s cultural heritage.