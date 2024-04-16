Listen Live
Lifestyle

Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Published on April 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Cincinnati Restaurant Week Graphic

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week offers a unique celebration of culinary tourism in the Cincinnati area April 15-21, 2024.

View the full list of participating restaurants here!

  • 20 BRIX
  • AGAVE & RYE
  • ALCOVE
  • BAKERSFIELD
  • BARU
  • BREW RIVER
  • THE BROWN DOG CAFE
  • BRU BURGER BAR
  • BUTCHER & BARREL
  • CHART HOUSE
  • CHE
  • COURT STREET KITCHEN
  • COWBOY SALLY’S
  • DESHA’S AMERICAN TAVERN
  • EDDIE MERLOT’S
  • EIGHTEEN AT THE RADISSON
  • EMBERS
  • GILLIGAN’S ON THE GREEN
  • GOLDEN LAMB
  • GYU-KAKU JAPANESE BBQ
  • IVORY HOUSE
  • KONA GRILL
  • PRIME CINCINNATI
  • METROPOLE
  • JAG’S
  • KRUEGERS TAVERN
  • LIBBY’S SOUTHERN COMFORT
  • LIVERY
  • LOUVINO
  • MATT THE MILLER’S TAVERN
  • NICHOLSON’S
  • NICOLA’S
  • OPAL
  • OVERLOOK
  • PRIMAVISITA
  • PRIMO
  • RICH’S PROPER FOOD & DRINK
  • RIPPLE
  • RUSK KITCHEN & BAR
  • SHIRES ROOFTOP
  • SOB STEAKHOUSE
  • SOMM WINE BAR
  • STONECREEK DINING COMPANY
  • STREET CITY URBAN GOURMET
  • TASTE OF BELGIUM
  • THE CAPITAL GRILLE
  • THE GREEN LINE
  • MELTING POT
  • THE PUB
  • TRIO
  • UNEXPECTED BURGERS & BOURBON
  • VIA VITE
  • W BAR + BISTRO

For more information about specialized menus, location hours, etc— visit https://greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com/

 

OHIO:

Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’

Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Lifestyle

Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

JASMINE'S BAD GIRL TRIP GIVEAWAY
Contests

Win Jasmine’s “Bad Girl Trip”!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close