Jimmy John’s Launches New Dime Bag For 4/20
Jimmy Johns is offering a “Deliciously Dope Dime Bag” in celebration of marijuana’s unofficial 4/20 holiday Saturday.
According to the chain, the promotion comes with everything one needs to celebrate including a ham and provolone sub topped with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, sliced pickles, crispy
jalapeños, and fresh-sliced lettuce, along with a Jimmy John’s pickle spear, a fudge chocolate brownie and a serving of Jimmy Chips.
The Dope Dime Bag is just $10 on April 20 with the use of the promo code “DIMEBAG.”
Select customers across the country who use the code will be surprised with additional merch, including a Jimmy John’s-branded rolling tray.
- What’s the best 4/20 promotion you have heard of?
