Listen Live
Food & Drink

Jimmy John’s: Launches New Dime Bag For 4/20

Jimmy John's: Launches New Dime Bag For 4/20

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jimmy John’s Launches New Dime Bag For 4/20
Jimmy Johns is offering a “Deliciously Dope Dime Bag” in celebration of marijuana’s unofficial 4/20 holiday Saturday.
According to the chain, the promotion comes with everything one needs to celebrate including a ham and provolone sub topped with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, sliced pickles, crispy
jalapeños, and fresh-sliced lettuce, along with a Jimmy John’s pickle spear, a fudge chocolate brownie and a serving of Jimmy Chips.
The Dope Dime Bag is just $10 on April 20 with the use of the promo code “DIMEBAG.”

Select customers across the country who use the code will be surprised with additional merch, including a Jimmy John’s-branded rolling tray.
  • What’s the best 4/20 promotion you have heard of?

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

JASMINE'S BAD GIRL TRIP GIVEAWAY
Contests

Win Jasmine’s “Bad Girl Trip”!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Beyonce graduation
Entertainment

‘Cowboy Carter’ Arrives! Here Who Is Featured On The Album

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close