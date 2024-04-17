100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jimmy John’s Launches New Dime Bag For 4/20

Jimmy Johns is offering a “Deliciously Dope Dime Bag” in celebration of marijuana’s unofficial 4/20 holiday Saturday.

According to the chain, the promotion comes with everything one needs to celebrate including a ham and provolone sub topped with Jalapeño Ranch, XTRA Oregano-Basil, sliced pickles, crispy

jalapeños, and fresh-sliced lettuce, along with a Jimmy John’s pickle spear, a fudge chocolate brownie and a serving of Jimmy Chips.

The Dope Dime Bag is just $10 on April 20 with the use of the promo code “DIMEBAG.”

Select customers across the country who use the code will be surprised with additional merch, including a Jimmy John’s-branded rolling tray.