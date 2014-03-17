Local Universities Make the NCAA Tournament

0 reads Leave a comment
The Tri-State will be represented in the NCAA basketball tournament.
The University of Cincinnati was tapped as the 5th seed in the East region, and will play 12th seeded Harvard, Thursday night in Spokane Washington.
Xavier will play closer to home with a first four game against NC State to decide who will be the 12th seed in the Midwest region.
