Chrisean Rock Says She Quit Smoking And Drinking To Focus On Football

Chrisean Rock is turning over a new leaf.

Since Blueface has been away, Chrisean has kept a low profile for a few reasons.

The mother of one took to Instagram Live while at a restaurant with her son, Chrisean Jr. and she told viewers that she no longer drinks or smokes and works out daily.

She also revealed she is focused on her participation in a new football league.