Mike Tyson & Jake Paul: Mike Is Giving Up What? Should Jake Be Concerned? Find Out Why Inside!!!

Mike Tyson Abstaining From Sex, Weed Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson is giving up two of life’s great pleasures while training for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

The 57-year-old Tyson says he hasn’t had sex or smoked weed for weeks while in training.

He told Forbes Life it’s been a challenge: “I hate not being able to smoke. But I’m doing it like I love it; I hate not being able to sleep with my wife, but I’m doing it like I love it.”

Tyson and Paul will meet in the ring on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The fight will stream exclusively on Netflix.