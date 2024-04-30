CLOSE
Netflix Releasing a Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series
Get ready for more adventures with the kids and dog of Mystery Inc.
A live-action Scooby-Doo series is coming to Netflix. Variety reports that a deal is close for a one-hour drama on the streamer.
Details about the series are being kept under wraps but will be based on the classic cartoon.
- Which Scooby-Doo character do you feel is your spirit animal?
- Why?
