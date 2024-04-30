Listen Live
Netflix: Releasing A Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series

Netflix Releasing a Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series

Published on April 30, 2024

Get ready for more adventures with the kids and dog of Mystery Inc.
A live-action Scooby-Doo series is coming to Netflix. Variety reports that a deal is close for a one-hour drama on the streamer. 
Details about the series are being kept under wraps but will be based on the classic cartoon.
  • Which Scooby-Doo character do you feel is your spirit animal?
  • Why?

