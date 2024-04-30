‘Mufasa’ Trailer: Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter Play Mother-Daughter In Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Prequel

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Mufasa’ Trailer: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Play Mother-Daughter in Disney’s ‘Lion King’ Prequel

Disney is set to release a prequel to the iconic Lion King franchise titled Mufasa: The Lion King, exploring the origin story of the beloved character.

The Barry Jenkins-directed movie will focus on Mufasa’s upbringing in the Pride Lands and his relationship with Scar before his tragic demise.

The narrative unfolds as Rafiki recounts Mufasa’s legacy to Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara, with a star-studded voice cast including Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The movie’s soundtrack is composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Mancina, with a theatrical release date set for December 20.

Beyoncé Was “A Mom First” Working With Daughter Blue Ivy Carter on ‘Mufasa’ In Mufasa: The Lion King, Beyoncé’s 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will join the cast. Queen Beyoncé reprises her role as “Nala” in The Lion King, with Blue Ivy playing her lion cub, “Kiara.” The pre-teen has appeared in several Beyoncé music videos and the visual album Black Is King, but this is her film debut. Barry Jenkins, Mufasa director, told Good Morning America that working with the mother-daughter duo was great. “Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first,” the filmmaker explained. “So much of that energy bled into the film.” Who is your favorite celebrity mother-daughter duo?

