Listen Live
Lifestyle

Do you Think Your Yob Is Harder Than Your Partner’s Stay-At-Home Job Or Child Duties?

Wife Allows Kids to Disturb Husband During Meeting After He Said He Would Prove 'How Easy' Her Job at Home Is

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Wife Allows Kids to Disturb Husband During Meeting After He Said He Would Prove ‘How Easy’ Her Job at Home Is
A Reddit post went viral after a wife shared how she allowed her kids to disturb her husband during a business meeting to prove that her job at home is not easy.

The husband had claimed that her life was “easy” compared to his office job. The wife runs a small business from home and takes care of their two high-energy sons.
After the husband struggled to manage work and childcare at home, he criticized the wife for not helping and accused her of doing nothing all day.
The wife’s actions sparked a debate online about the challenges of being a stay-at-home parent and the importance of mutual respect in a relationship.
  • Do you think your job is harder than your partner’s stay-at-home job or child duties?

More from 100.3
Trending
Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

RADIO ONE- STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE MONTH | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-21
Contests

100.3 High School Athlete Of The Month Sweepstakes

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cincinnati Cyclones Make History with All-Black Starting Lineup

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close